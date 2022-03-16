Amid students’ protest, VBU registrar steps down

VISVA-BHARATI University (VBU) registrar Ashish Agarwal on Tuesday resigned from his post amid an ongoing protest by students to press for their pending demands. Interim public relations officer of VBU, Atig Ghosh, said, “Ashish Agarwal has requested me to inform the media that he is no longer the registrar of VBU. He has resigned and therefore he will not face the media.”

The development comes against the backdrop of an ongoing students’ protest at the central university. Since February 28, a section of the students has been protesting to push for several demands, including reopening of hostels. Two students also started a hunger strike. Last night, students gheraoed the registrar and other officials at Bangladesh Bhavana of the university in its Bolpur campus to protest against the varsity’s decision to “fail students who will not take online examinations.”

On March 1, the registrar was gheraoed at his office by the protesting students. He was later freed by police personnel following a Calcutta High Court order.