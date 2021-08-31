Amid stir, Visva-Bharati University ‘suspends’ admissions for now

The Visva-Bharati University (VBU) in Birbhum district on Monday temporarily suspended its admission process as protests continued against the rustication of three students entered the fourth day.

With some protesters demonstrating outside the residence of Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, the university suspended the admission process saying that the “physical presence of the V-C is necessary”.

In a notification, the university official in charge of admissions said, “I am [Coordinator of Admission Cell] directed to notify that, because the vice-chancellor, Visva Bharati, is currently under siege, the admission process in various courses at Visva Bharati cannot process as usual. As the Vice-Chancellor is the Chairman of the Central Admission Committee as well as of the Visva Bharati Admission Coordination Cell, his valuable suggestions, advice, and approval are routinely required.”

The notice added, “For this, the Admission Cell needs the physical presence of the Vice-Chancellor in his office. Given these unfavourable circumstances, as directed by the competent authority, the admission process stands temporarily suspended. Therefore, the proposed dateline may also be treated as cancelled.”

The university administration said the revised schedule for publishing the provisional merit list and online counselling and admission would be publicised in due course. Later, the university in a separate notification announced that “publication of results will not be possible till the situation becomes normal”.

Labelling it as an attempt to pressure them to withdraw their protest, Somnath Sow, one of the three students whose expulsion triggered the demonstrations, said, “They are trying to force us to end our agitation. Moreover, the admission procedure is completely an online process and it has got nothing to do with our protest. The university is trying to weaken our movement. They want to deviate from the issue. The institute must resume the admission process and withdraw the rustication order.”

A section of students has surrounded the home of Bidyut Chakraborty since the night of August 27, demanding the withdrawal of the rustication order of Sow, Falguni Pan and Rupa Chakraborty. The three were expelled from the institution on August 23 for “disrupting the academic atmosphere”.