Amid Deocha Pachami stir, Mamata hikes land compensation

Facing protests against “forced” land acquisition for the Deocha Pachami coal project in Birbhum district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reiterated that no one would be compelled to sell land and increased compensation to Rs 13 lakh per bigha.

At a press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee accused some Jharkhand organisations of misguiding local residents.

“I want locals to get jobs, especially people of Birbhum, Asansol, Bardhaman, Hooghly. Ancillary industries will also come up, creating employment opportunities. I will appeal to people to not do politics in everything. In this case, lands are not being acquired forcefully. Despite this, if anyone does not want to give land, we will not force and will develop the project excluding that portion,” she said, adding that the project cost is Rs 35,000 crore.

Those who give consent for land acquisition “will get double the market value along with 100% solatium in land cost (total Rs 13 lakh per bigha)”, said Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi.

The state government also decided to increase the built-up area for rehabilitation houses to 700 sq ft from 600 sq ft. And those who opt out of the house package will get Rs 7 lakh against the earlier Rs 5 lakh. Earlier, each project-affected family was eligible for a junior police constable post. The job offer now includes a higher post for total of 5,100 people.

Banerjee said the revised compensation package has been tabled before the state Cabinet.

In addition, subsistence allowance has been increased to Rs 1.5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh for residents living there for long. The government has also decided to build a Rs 40-lakh centre to manufacture clothes, a motor training centre, a school and repair roads in the area. Three new hostels will be also constructed for tribal students.

“I don’t think anyone would let this opportunity slip. If you have faith in me, I would like to assure you that none will be deprived. I am not a person who will acquire land forcefully. I had fasted for 26 days to save farmers’ land. So, it’s very clear for me that those who give land will get adequate compensation. The government is developing this project, and we are not giving it to any private company so it can’t be compared to other movements,” said the Chief Minister.

On the ongoing protest against the project, she said, “A few organisations from Jharkhand have vested interests and are misguiding our tribal brothers and sisters.”

Listing other benefits of the project, Banerjee said once the project is completed, “there will be no power crisis for the next 100 years.” “We will ensure there is no harm to the environment. We will also set up an eco plant,”she said.

The CPI (ML) Liberation, Jai Kisan Andolan and a gamut of other social organisations had on Sunday protested at Deocha Pachami and alleged forceful land acquisition and violence against the tribal community.