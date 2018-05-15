Amid clashes, ‘booth capturing’, candidate beaten up in Bhangar

Members of JJPOBC protesting on road that separates Uttar ghazipur from Machibhanga (Express photo by Partha Paul) Members of JJPOBC protesting on road that separates Uttar ghazipur from Machibhanga (Express photo by Partha Paul)

As voting began the panchayat polls at 7 am, trouble began almost at the same time in Bhangar block II, in South 24 Pargana district of West Bengal, which supporter of an Independent candidate killed, allegedly at the behest of local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Arabul Islam.

Clashes broke out between Arabul’s supporters ad members of Jomi Jibika Poribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee, which is protesting against the state government’s plan to set up a power plant in the area.

Clashes began in Uttar Ghazipur booths 100 and 102, in Uttar Ghazipur Jamadarpukur Prathmik Vidyalaya, the area’s primary school, which was allegedly “captured” by TMC men. The booths were vandalised, as was the vehicle of a local TV channel. Around 10 am, police cordoned off all roads leading to Uttar Ghazipur.

Arabul’s son Hakibul Islam is the TMC candidate for Uttar Ghazipur. The committee has pitted Imtiazul Khan. He went missing on Monday morning and was later admitted in hospital. His father and many others have taken refuge in another village.

