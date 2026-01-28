Amid anti-SIR agitation, Mamata Banerjee defers Delhi trip after Ajit Pawar’s death and Kolkata warehouse fire
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who was supposed to lead an anti-Special Intensive Revision agitation in Delhi on Thursday, is likely to reschedule her trip in the early weeks of February to heighten her protest against the Election Commission in the national capital.
Written by Atri Mitra
Kolkata | January 28, 2026 06:32 PM IST
4 min read
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her Delhi tour on Wednesday, apparently in the wake of the death of Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her Delhi tour on Wednesday, apparently in the wake of the death of Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, said Trinamool Congress sources.
CM Banerjee, who was supposed to lead an anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) agitation in Delhi on Thursday, is likely to reschedule her trip in the early weeks of February to heighten her protest against the Election Commission in the national capital.
A senior leader of TMC said, “It is not very decent to jump into the movement on the day when a prominent leader of the country died in an accident. So, Mamata Banerjee decided to postpone the plan for the time being.”
According to TMC sources, the chief minister, during her Delhi leg of protests, will be accompanied by relatives of some of the SIR “victims” from the state who have either died or are affected. According to TMC, more than 70 people have died due to SIR so far.
“Although the exact date and tenure of her visit to the national capital is yet to be finalised, the chief minister wants to be there during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, considering that important leaders and MPs of all major Opposition parties would be present in New Delhi then,” the TMC leader said.
However, the West Bengal chief minister, during her speech at Singur on Wednesday, said she has postponed the Delhi trip in the wake of the recent fire at a warehouse in Anandapur, where 19 people died, and wanted to stay back in Kolkata.
She also said that she will fight on SIR in court if necessary and confirmed that she must raise the people’s rights in the ears of Delhi. Besides, the chief minister said that there is no reason to fear the common people. Banerjee said, “They are showing arrogance. I will crush all. Just stay by me. Stay healthy.”
The chief minister and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had stated that their protests against the SIR exercise will not be limited to West Bengal but will be taken to the national capital, especially in front of the Election Commission’s headquarters there.
Dharna planned in front of Election Commission office
Mamata Banerjee, according to TMC sources, will stage a dharna in front of the Election Commission of India along with the party’s frontline leaders, MPs, and victims’ family members. She has also planned to meet President Draupadi Murmu. Abhishek Banerjee will also accompany the movement.
This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee has lifted the movement of Bengal to Delhi to attract national politics. Before assuming power in West Bengal during the Singur-Nandigram Anti-land Acquisition Movement, CM Banerjee went to Delhi to protest in July 2008. At that time, too, she had met the then-President Pratibha Patil along with the victims of families who had died in police atrocities at Nandigram and Singur.
During March-April 2023, Abhishek Banerjee, accompanied by the labourers who had not received MGNREGA wages for more than two years, went to Delhi and staged a sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar and Krishi Bhawan, demanding the pending dues from the Central government.
“This time, Mamata Banerjee wants to forge Opposition unity in the anti-SIR movement. To gain the momentum of the movement, she is going during the Budget session of Parliament,” said a senior TMC leader.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More