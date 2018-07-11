American officials, NCB interrogate Chinese nationals nabbed for ‘supplying party drugs’

A team comprising American officials and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers on Tuesday interrogated five Chinese nationals who had recently been arrested for supplying party drugs. Police said the US Drug Enforcement Administration officials grilled the accused with the help of an interpreter.

“Today, a team of Drug Enforcement Administration came to CID WB along with NCB officers. The DEA team comprised of three officials, including an Indian… They interrogated the accused in the Dum Dum GRP case with the help of an interpreter,” said DIG CID (operations) Nishat Parvez.

According to police, around 97 per cent of counterfeit prescription drugs intercepted by US agencies come from places such as China and Hong Kong. Sources said the US officials suspected the Chinese nationals to be involved in supplying drugs worldwide, and hence interrogated them.

In a case registered on June 30, GRP personnel at Kolkata Terminus Railway station had apprehended five Chinese national — Wang Xiao Dong, Xue Yonghu Li Cheng, Cheng Hao and Liu Baoxian — and seized 197-kg methamphetamine tablets.

