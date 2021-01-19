scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

Amartya to VBU: Withdraw false claim over varsity land

In a letter to VBU Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, Sen wrote, “You have heard from my lawyer...asking you to withdraw immediately your false allegation made to the news agencies that a plot of land owned by Visva-Bharati is unlawfully occupied by me."

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | January 19, 2021 6:07:41 am
Amartya to VBU, Amartya Sen, Visva-Bharati University, VBU allegation, Kolkata news, Bengal news, Indian express newsSen’s letter came days after the central university asked the West Bengal government to measure the plot owned by the economist to resolve the dispute.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday asked the Visva-Bharati University (VBU) administration to withdraw its “false allegation” that he was illegally occupying a plot of land belonging to the university.

In a letter to VBU Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty, Sen wrote, “You have heard from my lawyer…asking you to withdraw immediately your false allegation made to the news agencies that a plot of land owned by Visva-Bharati is unlawfully occupied by me. While you have not been able to provide any justification for this astonishing allegation, you now say that you are requesting the West Bengal government to measure the area of our homestead, Pratichi, to compare with the long-term lease of land taken by my father in 1940 from Visva-Bharati. Your officiating Registrar, Mr Mahato, has threatened that ‘if there is any additional land occupied by him [Sen], legal action will be taken’.”

Sen’s letter came days after the central university asked the West Bengal government to measure the plot owned by the economist to resolve the dispute.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a statement, the university said, “We demand the surveyor of the land and land reforms department of the government of West Bengal measure the plot and this should be done as soon as possible to permanently resolve the dispute.”

Last month, the VBU administration had written to the West Bengal government, alleging that dozens of its plots had been incorrectly recorded and the list of unauthorised occupants includes Sen.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

According to the Visva-Bharati estate office, it recently prepared a list of illegal occupants that includes the name of Sen as his house.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement