Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid; Mamata says ‘pray that you get well soon’

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has tested positive for Covid-19. Sen has mild symptoms, and he is experiencing mild cough and sneezing, a Health Department official said.

Sen, known for his contributions to welfare economics, economic and social justice, development economics and social choice theory, is currently under home quarantine at his

ancestral residence ‘Pratichi’ in Shantiniketan in Birbhum district.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has prayed for his speedy recovery. “Respected Amartya Da, we all sincerely pray that you get well soon,” Banerjee tweeted.

His close associates in Bolpur said Sen visited his ancestral residence on July 1 after two years.

The Nobel laureate was slated to visit London on July 10. However, his visit has been cancelled after he tested positive for Covid-19.

A team of doctors monitoring Sen’s health condition said he is stable.

Sen virtually attended and addressed the centenary celebration of the Anandabazar Patrika held in Kolkata on Saturday.

Sen is in India since the last week of June. Recently, he was in Kolkata to attend the inaugural function of the Amartya Research Centre at Salt Lake.