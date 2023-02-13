scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Amartya Sen questions ‘real purpose’ of land survey plan

The university has sent the economist a third letter, asking him to suggest a “suitable date and time for joint survey of the land of Pratichi (family home name)”.

Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen
In a fresh salvo at Visva-Bharati University, Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen has questioned the “real purpose” of the varsity’s proposal to conduct a joint survey of land at Birbhum district’s Santiniketan where his family home is located.

The university has sent the economist a third letter, asking him to suggest a “suitable date and time for joint survey of the land of Pratichi (family home name)”.

In a press statement, Sen said, “The debate about Pratichi land concerns the claim that Visva-Bharati has declared that 13 decimal land that I have used as part of my home from my childhood belongs not to us, but to them. So the question that arises is not what we get from measuring the land. Then whose land is it?”

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 01:11 IST
Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
