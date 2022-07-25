scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Amartya Sen out of India, expresses his inability to receive West Bengal govt award

Family sources said that Sen had no plans of visiting the country right now and did not specify the reason as why they were not receiving the award on behalf of the the Nobel laureate economist.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 25, 2022 2:57:19 am
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (File)

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has expressed his inability to receive the West Bengal government’s ‘Banga Bibhushan’ award since he is abroad currently.

Family sources said that Sen had no plans of visiting the country right now and did not specify the reason as why they were not receiving the award on behalf of the the Nobel laureate economist.

A senior official said after Amartya Sen expressed inability to attend the ceremony, the awardees list is likley to be
revised.

State government officials said Sen’s name was there on the list of awardees finalised earlier and he was informed beforehand about the ceremony to be held on Monday.

It was four days ago that Sen informed the government that he had no plans to come to India now.

Every year, the Mamata Banerjee-led government gives the Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards to honour the services of people from various fields. The ceremony was not organised for two years due to Covid-19.

