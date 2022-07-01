Amartya Sen: More than tolerance, India needs unity now

Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen on Thursday expressed his concerns over the previaling political and social situation in the country and stressed that more than tolerance, India needs unity now.

“Yes, I would say there is reason to be afraid now. The current situation in the country has become a cause of fear for me now,” said Sen. “Tolerance has been a part of both Indian culture and Indian education, but more than tolerance, India needs unity in the current situation,” said Sen at the inaugural ceremony of the Amartya Sen Research Centre in Salt Lake here.

Sen, who was one of the panelists on the ‘Back to School’ discussion — others being Anita Rampal, K Srinath Reddy, AK Shiva Kumar and Jean Drèze — spoke at a length about the unity and tradition of diverse India.

“Even though the environment around us might try to change the history and remove Muslim influence, we all know that truth can’t be tampered with,” said Sen.

Sen also spoke on how the Mughal influence holds major importance in the study of Indian History. “India is Aryabhata’s India. India is the country setting an example to the whole world in the practice of science,” he said.

Moving on to modern India, Sen tried to imply that he could not find the shadow of the past. “If anyone asks me today, are you scared of anything? I would say yes. There are enough reasons to be afraid. Because I want the country to be united. It is not a matter of tolerance. I want the country to remain united as before. The people need to understand this more.”