Already in custody, TMC’s Swarup Biswas faces fresh extortion, harassment charges

TMC leader Swarup Biswas is in fresh trouble after being embroiled in another extortion case. The New Alipore Police on Tuesday registered a new criminal case against Swarup based on the complaint of a woman entrepreneur who alleged extortion and “seeking personal favours” against him. Swarup is already in police custody in another alleged extortion case.

The matter came to light Sunday when a resident of the Regent Park police station area approached the New Alipore police station with a written complaint. In her complaint, the woman stated that in February 2025, she had planned to set up a street food cart in the New Alipore area.

To obtain the necessary clearances, she initially approached Jui Biswas, the KMC councillor of Ward No 81.

However, the councillor allegedly told her that she did not have the authority to grant such permissions and directed the woman to meet her husband, Swarup Biswas, stating that all such administrative matters and permissions were handled by Swarup.

The complainant alleged that when she subsequently met Swarup Biswas, he demanded a bribe of Rs 80 lakh in exchange for the permission. Furthermore, Biswas allegedly instructed her to meet him alone at the Suruchi Sangha club in New Alipore, indicating expectations of “personal favours”, she alleged.

Following the submission of the written complaint, the police conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegations.

“Since the inquiry revealed a prima facie cognizable offence, a regular case has been indexed and a formal investigation has been initiated against the accused, Swarup Biswas,” a senior police official said. Police are currently verifying the details and examining potential witnesses in connection with the case.

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A case has been registered at the New Alipore police station under sections 75(1)(ii) (related to sexual harassment/modesty) and 308(4) (extortion/extortion by putting a person in fear) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Swarup Biswas is already under police custody after formal complaints were lodged against him involving alleged multi-lakh extortion rackets, abuse of official influence, and severe criminal intimidation.

Swarup Biswas was arrested by the New Alipore Police on the night of June 4. His arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by a 42-year-old female makeup artist and technician affiliated with the Tollygunge film industry.

The complainant alleged that she had been systematically denied work and blacklisted within the industry for two years. When she approached Biswas at the Suruchi Sangha club to seek employment opportunities, he and his associates allegedly demanded hefty monetary bribes and pressured her for “sexual favors” in exchange for restoring her work permits. When she resisted, she was subjected to severe threats and intimidation, she alleged.