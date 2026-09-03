Alphabet to solar system art: How Malda is transforming 3,000 government schools with ‘learning walls’

Starting August, the elementary students across government schools took to colours and brushes to paint various educational concepts on their respective campuses.

In Malda, the district administration is boosting innovative elementary education in government schools by bringing alive the corridors with educational art. From painting alphabets and numbers to geographical maps, solar system and mathematical concepts on the schools’ walls, corridors and staircases, nearly 3,000 schools have been transformed under the administration’s ‘Walls to Canvas’ initiative.

Starting August, the elementary students across government schools took to colours and brushes to paint various educational concepts on their respective campuses.

Rooted in the Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) concept , the ongoing project will continue its rollout and review process through September 10, district officials said. The BaLA framework has been pioneered by architects alongside UNICEF and integrated into the national Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, to leverage low-cost physical infrastructure for improved retention, participation and inclusivity, particularly for children with special needs.