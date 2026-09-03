Alphabet to solar system art: How Malda is transforming 3,000 government schools with ‘learning walls’
Over 3,000 government schools in West Bengal’s Malda district come alive with walls, staircases and corridors being turned into learning canvasses featuring educative art displaying alphabets, maps, solar system and mathematical concepts.
In Malda, the district administration is boosting innovative elementary education in government schools by bringing alive the corridors with educational art. From painting alphabets and numbers to geographical maps, solar system and mathematical concepts on the schools’ walls, corridors and staircases, nearly 3,000 schools have been transformed under the administration’s ‘Walls to Canvas’ initiative.
Starting August, the elementary students across government schools took to colours and brushes to paint various educational concepts on their respective campuses.
Rooted in the Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) concept , the ongoing project will continue its rollout and review process through September 10, district officials said. The BaLA framework has been pioneered by architects alongside UNICEF and integrated into the national Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, to leverage low-cost physical infrastructure for improved retention, participation and inclusivity, particularly for children with special needs.
Story continues below this ad
Rooted in the Building as Learning Aid (BaLA) concept , the ongoing project will continue its rollout and review process through September 10, district officials said.
Referring to the pedagogical shift behind the campaign, Malda District Magistrate Rajanvir Kapur said in a written statement, “‘Walls as Canvas’ is not just a beautification drive; it is a redefinition of how our children experience their classrooms… When a child learns the alphabet or a multiplication table simply by walking down a corridor, we have turned every wall of the school into a silent teacher,” he said.
Leaders laud ‘Walls as Canvas’ initiative
Local representatives and state leaders praised the administration’s large-scale effort to transform everyday campus spaces to reinforce foundational literacy for students.
The BaLA framework has been pioneered by architects alongside UNICEF and integrated into the national Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, to leverage low-cost physical infrastructure for improved retention, participation and inclusivity, particularly for children with special needs.
Lauding the initiative, Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu said such creative use of school infrastructure reflects the district administration’s commitment to making government schools more engaging and effective for children from all backgrounds.
English Bazar MLA Amlan Bhaduri said that the visually enriching learning spaces will help children, especially in rural areas, in developing stronger foundational skills in a joyful manner.
Story continues below this ad
Appreciating the initiative, Minister of State Joyel Murmu said other districts should also follow similar models to strengthen the quality of elementary education through low-cost and high-impact infrastructure innovation.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More