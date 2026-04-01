‘Alliance to continue in 2029 Lok Sabha polls’: Owaisi and Humayun Kabir join forces in Murshidabad

MP Asaduddin Owaisi targeted CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi, alleging that both of them did not want independent Muslim leaders to rise in West Bengal.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Atri Mitra
2 min readMurshidabadApr 1, 2026 06:07 PM IST
This is the first of a series of campaign rallies and public meetings that Owaisi and Kabir are scheduled to address in Bengal.This is the first of a series of campaign rallies and public meetings that Owaisi and Kabir are scheduled to address in Bengal. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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In his first rally in West Bengal alongside suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir, MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday made a dual declaration: a promise to bring forth political leadership from the state’s Muslim community and an announcement that his party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), will continue its alliance with Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in the 2029 parliamentary elections.

The AIMIM and the newly formed AJUP held a public meeting at a field in Nowda in Murshidabad district on Wednesday. While the upcoming Assembly polls will mark AJUP’s debut, the AIMIM had contested six seats in Bengal in 2021 but lost. However, the party has ventured into the state on the back of its recent success in Bihar, where it won five seats in the Seemanchal region.

“We are not together just for the Assembly polls. We will fight together even in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. Our aim is to make more and more of our (alliance) candidates win this time. It is time Muslims in Bengal bring a change,” Owaisi said, amidst cheers from the crowd.

This is the first of a series of campaign rallies and public meetings that Owaisi and Kabir are scheduled to address in Bengal.

Speaking from a makeshift stage on a field covered by a thin green and yellow cloth overhead, amidst a crowd of thousands blowing whistles—the AJUP’s election symbol—both Owaisi and Kabir talked about an alternative before the Muslims of Bengal.

“First, it was the Congress. They did not do anything for you. Then came the Left. What benefit did you get? Then, Mamata Banerjee ruled for 15 years. Did you get government jobs? Why are youths in Murshidabad and Malda escaping to different parts of the country for jobs? Aap ko vote chapne ka machine bana diya (you have been turned into voting machines)” Owaisi said. “Now you have an opportunity to become a leader. Humayun is providing that opportunity to you. If you don’t choose a leader from your side, you will never have a voice,” he added.

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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