‘Alliance to continue in 2029 Lok Sabha polls’: Owaisi and Humayun Kabir join forces in Murshidabad

This is the first of a series of campaign rallies and public meetings that Owaisi and Kabir are scheduled to address in Bengal. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

In his first rally in West Bengal alongside suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir, MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday made a dual declaration: a promise to bring forth political leadership from the state’s Muslim community and an announcement that his party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), will continue its alliance with Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in the 2029 parliamentary elections.

The AIMIM and the newly formed AJUP held a public meeting at a field in Nowda in Murshidabad district on Wednesday. While the upcoming Assembly polls will mark AJUP’s debut, the AIMIM had contested six seats in Bengal in 2021 but lost. However, the party has ventured into the state on the back of its recent success in Bihar, where it won five seats in the Seemanchal region.