Allegations unfortunate, West Bengal Governor tells Speaker

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed displeasure over Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee complaining to his Lok Sabha counterpart against him (Dhankar) for allegedly “interfering” in the state’s affairs.

Describing Biman Banerjee’s allegations as “unfortunate”, Dhankhar, in a letter to him, said, “I am more saddened than anguished at your (widely reported in public domain) stance in the recent conference of Speakers with the Lok Sabha Speaker, reflecting that as Governor I am trying to interfere in the functioning of WB Assembly….. Such stand, more so in the forum concerned, is not in consonance with the office you hold. Just ponder that not even once you have thought of deliberating the issue, if at all any, with me. Such optics damages the institution we need to nurture and of which I happen to be at the apex as per Article 168 of the constitution,” he said.

On June 22, Speaker Biman Banerjee had complained against Dhankhar to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about his alleged “excessive interference in the state’s affairs”.

Speaker Biman Banerjee had also alleged that the Governor was sitting on important Bills and not releasing them on time.

The Governor wrote, “No Bill, save one, is pending consideration at my end, and therein too there is delay in response from the concerned.”