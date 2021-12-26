All-women patrol team to make Kolkata roads safer

Women in the city will be able to walk more safely in public spaces as Bidhannagar Police rolls out its all-women patrolling team — ‘The Winners’ — to combat and curb crimes like molestation and eve-teasing. Launched ahead of Christmas and New Year, the new unit is an extension of the Kolkata police’s women patrolling teams.

The women police personnel will drive around on two-wheelers and help in checking crime against women on city roads. Later, the Winners team will also be roped in for late-night security checks and other security drills.

“The Winners’ team has undergone rigorous training over the past few months and began its journey on Friday in the presence of CP Bidhannagar Supratim Sarkar and other senior police officers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently directed the police department to set up a special all-women patrolling team in every municipal town and police commissionerates during an administrative meeting in Malda.