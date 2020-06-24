Bengal: All-party meeting today, oppn to corner govt on two fronts — Covid and Amphan

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Left Front leaders at the state secretariat in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Left Front leaders at the state secretariat in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The Opposition is gearing up to highlight the lapses in the TMC government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and Cyclone Amphan at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

Major Opposition parties such as the BJP, Congress and Left are likely to participate in the meet.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh, who may represent the saffron party, said, “We should identify the failures of the government. There has been a gross failure in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, quarantine process, and cremation of the deceased. We have already raised those issues. We will raise them again in the meeting. We will also talk about the corruption in relief distribution at the grassroots level after Amphan.”

Ghosh said the BJP would provide suggestions about how the state administration can improve.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said his party would also underline the government’s failures.

“In an earlier all-party meeting, we raised some points, but the government did not take steps in those sectors. We will also raise those points. In the name of relief, the TMC cadres are looting money. The real victims are not getting anything,” said Chakraborty.

Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said the chief minister does not have control over local TMC leaders.

“It was good enough for the CM to call such an all-party meeting, and we are ready to help her in such a crisis. But, the question is how much control she has at the grassroots. I know at least 56 Block Development Officers who are directly under the control of local TMC leaders and goons. Relief is being distributed among the ruling party cadres. We are ready to raise this situation in front of the CM.”

A senior TMC leader said the CM had called the meeting as she was “aware of this situation”, and added, “This crisis moment is not the time for politics. We have to work with each other to overcome these problems.”

