Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

All illegally appointed V-Cs should step down: Suvendu

He also shared a list of 24 state universities, including Jadavpur University and Presidency University, where the state government followed a similar procedure to reappointment the vice-chancellors.

The state government had then moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order. (File Photo)

With the Supreme Court upholding a Calcutta High Court verdict that set aside the reappointment of Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee as vice-chancellor of Calcutta University, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that VCs of other state varsities who were appointed illegally should resign voluntarily from their posts.

Posting on his Twitter handle, the BJP MLA from Nandigram said, “After Hon’ble Supreme Court of India upheld the order of Hon’ble Calcutta High Court removing the Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University, it becomes the moral duty & obligation of all the other Vice Chancellors who’ve been appointed illegally to immediately step down voluntarily.”

“They have been appointed following similar procedures, so in order to save themselves from the wrath of Hon’ble Courts and before being unceremoniously removed, they should chose the dignified way out themselves,” he added. The Calcutta High Court on September 12 had set aside Banerjee’s reappointment, saying the state government had no authority to do so as per the provisions.

The state government had then moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 04:16:38 am
