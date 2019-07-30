Alipurduar: Man lynched over suspicion of child lifting, 17 people held

A MAN was lynched by a mob in Alipurduar district on Sunday over suspicion that he was a child lifter. The police, who faced resistance from local residents, reportedly fired in the air. On Monday, 17 persons were arrested in connection with the case. The identity of the deceased, who was in his mid-30s, was yet to be ascertained, police said.

“Over 250 people had beaten up the man. He was seriously injured when we saved him from the mob,” the officer said. “I cannot confirm or deny that police had to fire in the air. However, when the police went to the spot, local residents resisted. We have initiated awareness campaigns, including using loudspeakers at tea gardens, markets and villages, urging people to alert the police if they think something is suspicious and not to take law into their own hands,” said a senior police officer from the district.

“An investigation is on,” said Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi Police said the incident took place at Tasati tea garden, which falls under Birpara police station area. Around 8:30 pm Sunday, some local residents spotted a man, aged around 35 years, roaming in the area. A mob gathered and started to beat him up. Rumours of child lifters had been doing the round in several parts of north Bengal.

Some residents informed the police and a team reached the spot. However, villagers allegedly pelted stones at the police and thwarted their attempts to rescue the man. He was taken to Birpara hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. On Monday, 17 people were arrested by the police in connection with the case.

On July 22, one person succumbed to injuries after he was beaten up by a mob in Sukani Basti in Jalpaiguri over suspicion that he was a child lifter. The man was beaten up and then taken to a nearby railway track where he was attacked with heavy stones.

On July 23, a deaf and mute girl was seriously injured after she was beaten up by a mob in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district over suspicion that she was a child lifter.