Alipore Central Correctional Home: Citing ‘poor’ state of visitors’ room, inmate’s kin writes to authorities

A broken basin in the correctional home. (Express photo) A broken basin in the correctional home. (Express photo)

A relative of one of the prisoners at Alipore Central Correctional Home wrote a letter to Superintendent of the home bringing up the “poor condition” of its visitors’ room.

In a letter dated July 28, Prodip Chatterjee, relative of one of the prisoners, has demanded action from authorities.

“I went to the correctional home on July 5 and July 26 to meet my brother Prosun Chatterjee, who is serving life sentence. After submitting application to meet our family members, we sit for hours in the visitor’s waiting room. It has been a difficult thing especially in this monsoon season… I request you to look into the aforesaid matter and demand your immediate intervention for the maintenance of the visitors waiting room”, read the letter (A copy of which is with The Indian Express)

When contacted, Prodip said, “I found the condition of the visitors’ waiting room worst. The floor of the room was filled with muddy rain water. The cement slabs were also wet. There are no fans in the room and the basin is broken. Also, there was no water in the tap. The toilets have neither light nor water and it seems they haven’t been cleaned for years. The foul smell from the toilets forced me to go outside the room. On both the occasions, I was compelled to stand under the open sky during the rain and I saw other people also suffering similarly”.

While Chatterjee seems one of the first people to have submitted a written complaint, others have discussed and informed jail authorities several times verbally.

“ I have been facing this problem for long… Now, I visit my son less during monsoon when it is difficult to stand under open sky”, said father of another prisoner on condition of anonymity.

“We haven’t received any letter yet”, said a source from Alipore Correctional Home.

Minister of State Correctional Homes Ujwal Biswas told The Indian Express that it was a temporary problem and the correction home will be shifted to a new campus.

“Our government is all set to shift the Alipore Central Correctional Home to a new campus. Spending money on maintenance now would be wastage of money. Soon prisoners and their relatives will see better infrastructure”, he said.

The Alipore Central Correctional Home will be shifted to Baruipur, the proposed headquarters of South 24 Parganas district. After Alipore Central Correctional Home, Presidency Correctional Home and the state’s only Women’s Correctional Home would also be shifted to somewhere off Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

While Biswas assured a permanent solution on the matter soon, he refused to share by when the work of the new campus would get completed.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App