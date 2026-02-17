Damage control at Alimuddin Street: CPI(M) reaches out to ‘disillusioned’ Pratikur Rahman to avert pre-election setback

A senior CPIM leader said the party leadership has tried to contact Rahman. “We are hopeful a solution will come out very soon." (Express File Photo)

Embarrassed by the resignation of its youth leader, Pratikur Rahman, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is trying to retain him and is also reaching out to him to address the concerns that led to his decision, according to several CPM leaders.

However, it remains unclear whether Rahman will meet with the party leadership to discuss or stand by his resignation.

Pratikur, 35, has also remained silent about his resignation since the news became public. “Whatever I have to say, I will say within the party. I will not speak to the media or in any public forum,” he said.

A senior CPIM leader said the party leadership has tried to contact Rahman. “We are hopeful a solution will come out very soon.”