Damage control at Alimuddin Street: CPI(M) reaches out to ‘disillusioned’ Pratikur Rahman to avert pre-election setback

Embarrassed by the resignation of its youth leader, Pratikur Rahman, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is trying to retain him and is also reaching out to him to address the concerns that led to his decision, according to several CPM leaders.
However, it remains unclear whether Rahman will meet with the party leadership to discuss or stand by his resignation.
Pratikur, 35, has also remained silent about his resignation since the news became public. “Whatever I have to say, I will say within the party. I will not speak to the media or in any public forum,” he said.
A senior CPIM leader said the party leadership has tried to contact Rahman. “We are hopeful a solution will come out very soon.”
“The only positive aspect is that, even after resigning from the party’s primary membership, he has maintained party discipline. That gives us some hope of retaining him,” another senior party leader added.
‘Will demoralise comrades’
A section of the party leadership believes his resignation is a major setback, especially with the West Bengal Assembly elections approaching.
“It will not only harm the image of the party but also demoralise comrades who are fighting every day with our flag. Pratikur is not only one of our prominent youth icons but also the most honest and non-controversial face of the party. Most of the party’s youth leaders who have emerged in recent years are from Kolkata or other urban backgrounds. In contrast, Pratikur comes from a lower-middle-class minority family and is known for his relatively liberal lifestyle,” said a state committee member of CPIM.
“What he faced in the last one year in South 24 Parganas district organisation, that is not fair. It is basically a revolt against those leaders who, every day, within the organisation, cornered him. Some of our leaders think he should not be cornered anymore. The leadership should sit down with him to understand what exactly is happening within the organisation,” added the committee member.
According to sources, Rahman was unhappy with CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim’s meeting with suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir. “He had openly expressed his disapproval on social media,” a party leader said.
Meanwhile, Salim said Rahman’s resignation was the party’s “internal and organisational issue”. “Such issues can’t be discussed in a public forum. We have a state committee meeting (February 19 and 20). We will discuss this matter there.”
From SFI to CPM
A former state president of the SFI, Rahman contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Diamond Harbour Pratikur Rahmaagainst TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and lost. He secured 86,953 votes, coming in a distant third. In the 2021 Assembly polls, he contested from Diamond Harbour, and came third after the TMC and BJP.
After moving from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) to the parent party, Rahman was assigned to the “Khet Majur” (agricultural workers’) organisation of the CPI(M).
Rahman, who belongs to Diamond Harbour, graduated with honours in Political Science from Diamond Harbour Fakir Chand College.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More