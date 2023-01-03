Aliah varsity students protest after 21-yr-old ‘run over’ by car; driver held

A DAY after a 21-year-old student of Aliah University died after he was allegedly run over by a car in front of the campus at New Town here on Sunday, several students organised a protest rally from the campus to Biswa Bangla gate on Monday, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

One person was detained and the car involved in the alleged incident had been seized, police said. They identified the victim as Sakil Ahmed. The man, who was detained on Monday was driving the car. It was later taken to a service centre from where it was traced, police claimed.

“The car belongs to a company linked to Sanmarg, a Hindi daily newspaper,” said DCP (New Town) Praween Prakash. TMC MLA and former Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Gupta is the managing director and chief group editor of Sanmarg.

No arrests have been made yet. Local residents alleged that the police were trying to shield “influential” people in the case.

Sakil, an undergraduate student, was about to cross a service road after coming out of the hostel premises when he was knocked down by the vehicle, a police officer said.

Sakil lay on the road for around 10 minutes after the accident around 5 pm and was taken to a hospital in a police vehicle, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer added. Infuriated over the accident, around 30 students of the university assembled at the spot and blocked one flank of the service road connecting New Town and Chinar Park, demanding immediate installation of traffic signals and deployment of traffic constables in the area.

The incident has also triggered a political blame game. While the opposition has raised questions over “delayed action” by the police, the ruling TMC said action would be taken against anyone found to be involved.

One of the students who took part in the protest march said on Monday, “The police said they would arrest the culprit within 24 hours. We organised a protest to put pressure on the police. They are saying someone has been detained. If the actual person behind the incident isn’t arrested, we will launch a bigger protest within 24 hours.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Sanmarg authorities said, “According to police reports, a car involved in an accident has some connection to us. While we are cooperating with the police, we would like to furnish a few facts. We regularly hire drivers temporarily when our regular drivers are absent. These drivers are available locally. While we ascertain details, a car belonging to an associate did suffer extensive damage and was driven by one such driver. We are trying to locate the driver or his details and shall hand over the same to police the moment they come into our possession. We are pained and shocked at the loss of

the young life and pray for his family.”

“When something happens unintentionally in Asansol, the police summon BJP leaders, send them notices and arrest them. But when TMC leaders are involved, no probe is conducted. The car belongs to Sanmarg, which means MLA Vivek Gupta… That means TMC. The police will soon issue a statement distorting facts,” claimed Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

“It is an extremely unfortunate incident. Police will probe the case fairly and will ensure that the culprits are punished. But let me remind the opposition of an incident where a Union Minister’s son was linked to the killing of farmers during a protest in Uttar Pradesh,” said TMC MP Santanu Sen.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty expressed his support to the students’ protest.

“The incident is very unfortunate. Students have reasons to protest. Will the TMC now take responsibility for this incident or is a student’s life not that important for them,” he said.

State Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim appealed to people to “have faith in the police.”

“The police are investigating and will arrest those responsible. I appeal to the students…Have patience. Let the police take action as per the law. Let the police work and have faith,” he said.

