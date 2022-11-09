Al-Qaeda operative’s arrest in J&K | Unaware of his links with terror outfit: Suspect’s kin in Howrah

The family of Amiruddin Khan, a suspected al-Qaeda operative who was arrested from Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district a day before, said on Tuesday that they did not have the slightest idea about his connection with any terror outfit.

Shocked to hear about the development, his family from Masila village in Howrah (Rural) district’s Sankrail said Amiruddin had been living in Kashmir since 2007.

Amiruddin was arrested by police with weapons, with reports suggesting that he was actively working for the terrror organisation in the garb of apparel business.

Azharuddin Khan, brother of the accused, said, “We are five brothers and two sisters of whom Amiruddin is the youngest. He studied in a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh and was a bright student. He used to teach in Kashmir and was also into apparel business. Apparels were supplied to him at wholesale rates from Sankrail.”

He added, “He last came home during Eid this year. We can’t believe that he has been accused of having connection with al-Queda.”

A case has been registered against Amiruddin under sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act, section 4 of the Explosive Act and sections 13 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In the last four months, the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested eight persons from the state for their alleged links with terror outfits. Maniruddin Khan, a third-year student at a college in Barasat, was arrested from Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district on November 5 on similar charges.

Advertisement

Police claimed that those arrested were active on social media and posted anti-national content.

“They were trying to recruit more people for their module through social media. They would target youths, most of whom did not have regular jobs,” said an official.

Maniruddin would also arrange fake Indian identity cards, mobile SIM cards and documents to help people coming through border area, its has been alleged.

Also, the West Bengal Police’s STF nabbed Tapan Saha, a notorious arms supplier, from the Dum Dum Cantonment railway station.

Advertisement

Two 7mm semi-automatic pistols as many improvised guns were recovered from Saha (55), a resident of Habra Manasabari in the state.

BJP, TMC trade barbs

Taking a jibe at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, “Some arms were recovered today. The STF arrested suspected militants earlier. The terrorist organisation across the world has found that Bengal is their safe haven. They come and stay here and then plan terror activities in different parts of India. Terrorists have understood that they have blessings of the TMC government.”

The TMC, however, accused the BJP of trying to politicise the matter.

“Let police do their job. People with terror links are arrested from Bengal alone. They are nabbed from other parts of the country too,” a TMC leader said.