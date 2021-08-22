Ajanta Biswas suspended by CPM for her write-ups

The CPI(M) on Saturday suspended Ajanta Biswas, daughter of late party leader Anil Biswas, from its ranks for three months for writing a series of articles in the TMC mouthpiece Jago Bangla.

The decision was taken by the CPI(M) state committee at its Alimuddin Street headquarters after receiving a report containing Ajanta’s reply from the Calcutta District Committee. The demand for action against her was raised by the party’s teachers’ union.

In her answer to a show-cause notice, Ajanta expressed remorse for the articles, but the party was not satisfied, sources said. Initially, she had defended the articles on women politicians in the state.

Ajanta teaches history at Rabindra Bharati University and is a member of CPI(M)’s wing for teachers. Her later father was a Politburo member and CPI(M)’s state general secretary.

In her articles titled “Bongo Rajnitite Narishakti”, the first of which was published on Wednesday, Ajanta discussed the contribution of women politicians in West Bengal from the pre-Independence era till today. The series began with an article on freedom fighter Basanti Devi and concluded with one on TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee. whose desire to become CM was once mocked by Anil Biswas.