‘Airport, rail factory, jobs and tourism’: Adhir seeks PM’s help for Murshidabad

Days after the BJP-led government took charge in West Bengal, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention of the Centre for various development works in Murshidabad.

The former state president of the Congress has put forth a series of long-pending demands, such as an airport and a railway coach factory in the district, along with anti-erosion measures along the Ganga–Padma belt, revival of the jute sector, tourism development, and a skill development institution for migrant workers and unemployed youth.

Claiming that the new government has raised fresh expectations in the people of the state, Chowdhury, in his letter, urged the PM to take up “special development initiatives” for Murshidabad, a district he described as rich in terms of history and heritage but facing multiple infrastructural and economic issues.