‘Airport, rail factory, jobs and tourism’: Adhir seeks PM’s help for Murshidabad

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Days after the BJP-led government took charge in West Bengal, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention of the Centre for various development works in Murshidabad.
The former state president of the Congress has put forth a series of long-pending demands, such as an airport and a railway coach factory in the district, along with anti-erosion measures along the Ganga–Padma belt, revival of the jute sector, tourism development, and a skill development institution for migrant workers and unemployed youth.
Claiming that the new government has raised fresh expectations in the people of the state, Chowdhury, in his letter, urged the PM to take up “special development initiatives” for Murshidabad, a district he described as rich in terms of history and heritage but facing multiple infrastructural and economic issues.
“I have repeatedly raised in the Lok Sabha the urgent necessity of establishing an airport in Murshidabad,” he said, adding that enhanced connectivity will increase trade, tourism, and investment opportunities in the district and neighbouring areas.
The former minister of state for Railways also sought setting up a railway coach factory in Baharampur — a demand, he said, is all the more important at a time when thousands of workers migrate to different states due to unemployment.
He urged PM Modi to also establish a skill development centre in Murshidabad to train the youth and provide them with employment opportunities.
Another major issue highlighted by Chowdhury was the continuing erosion along the Ganga–Padma river belt, particularly in the Samserganj block of the district. “I have continuously raised this issue and discussed it with the Union Jal Shakti Minister as well as with your esteemed office,” he wrote, calling the situation “alarming”. He said erosion along the Padma river has been steadily destroying agricultural land, villages, and homes, displacing thousands of residents over the years.
He mentioned that between 2014 and 2024, nearly 1.04 square kilometres on the left bank and 4.63 square kilometres on the Leighton bank in Samserganj had already been eroded. This was changing the geography of the region, he warned, seeking stronger anti-erosion measures and long-term intervention by the Union government.
He also sought special attention towards the jute sector, describing the district as one of the country’s largest producers of natural fibre Besides, he also highlighted the district’s tourism potential, pointing to the Nawabi era, when Murshidabad once was the capital of Bengal. He listed historical landmarks such Hazarduari Palace, Katra Mosque and Kathgola Palace, which can attract tourists.
Saying that the proposed initiatives could have a “significant and lasting impact” on the district, the senior Congress leader urged the Prime Minister to intervene and take necessary action at the earliest.
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