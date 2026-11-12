Cancer patient planted hijack hoax on Air India plane. He had a ‘wife’ reason

A 56-year-old cancer patient has been arrested for allegedly planting a hoax hijack threat onboard an Air India plane on Wednesday, delaying the Kolkata-Mumbai flight by over seven hours.

Police said the accused, Partha Pratim Nandi, has confessed to planting the threat note. He has told police that he did not want to leave his ailing wife behind for a job abroad, and planted the note in the plane’s washroom so that the flight would be aborted.

Air India flight AI 2772 was scheduled to take off from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport around 10.30 am on Wednesday. But before take-off, a note that said the plane would be hijacked was found in the restroom, according to airport director Vikram Singh. Following a search of the aircraft and questioning of the 105 passengers on board, the plane eventually took off from Kolkata at 5.38 pm.