Kolkata: Air Asia flight makes emergency landing after passenger makes bomb threat

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested the passenger and took her to the Barrackpore court. (File) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested the passenger and took her to the Barrackpore court. (File)

An Air Asia flight carrying 114 passengers from Kolkata to Mumbai had to return and make an emergency landing at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after a passenger made a bomb threat.

The incident happened on Saturday night after the Mumbai-bound flight took off around 10 pm from Kolkata. Minutes later, a woman passenger informed the crew she had bombs and threatened to detonate them following which the flight informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) that it was returning to Kolkata.

An emergency was declared by the ATC at 11 pm, reports said and the flight was taken to the isolation bay upon landing.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested the passenger and took her to the Barrackpore court. Sources said she might be mentally unstable.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App