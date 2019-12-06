AIMIM member arrested for ‘objectionable’ Facebook post against Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A madrasa teacher, who is also a member of Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was arrested here early on Thursday for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on social media against Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, a senior police officer said.

Motiur Rahman (35), a resident of Chanchol area of Malda district, was taken into custody at 2 am, hours after his “derogatory” comment against Banerjee and her dispensation went viral on Facebook, the officer said.

The 35-year-old AIMIM member was produced before a sub-divisional magistrate court later in the day, which remanded him in police custody for seven days, the senior officer added.

Rahman was arrested under various sections of the IPC and IT Act following verification of the post by the police department, he explained.

According to the officer, a TMC supporter had also filed a complaint against the madrasa teacher after he chanced upon the post on the social networking site.

Condemning the post, Imadul Haque, a local TMC leader, said, Rahman should be given strict punishment for his “distasteful” remarks against the CM.

