‘AIIMS’ row: CID team questions BJP MLA’s kin

A THREE-MEMBER CID team visited BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh’s residence in Nadia district on Thursday. This comes after a job-seeker filed a graft complaint against seven persons – including Bankim’s Chandra Ghosh’s daughter-in-law – and alleged that they were given jobs in AIIMS Kalyani “illegally.” The CID is probing the case.

Ansuya Ghosh, the daughter-in-law of the MLA was questioned by the CID on Thursday

The MLA, from Chakdaha in Nadia, alleged that the complaint is part of a “conspiracy” against him.

The case has been filed under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The BJP, meanwhile, has alleged that the state police and CID are working at the behest of the ruling Trinamool Congress, adding that the jobs were all contractual and those recruited were not directly hired by AIIMS Kalyani. The TMC, on the other hand, alleged that the BJP was “using influence to secure jobs for relatives of the saffron party’s leaders.