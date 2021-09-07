AICC to decide if Congress will contest against Mamata Banerjee: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that he was not in favour of fielding a candidate against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypoll, but the final decision will be taken by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

“I had opined that as a gesture of courtesy, the Congress should not field anyone against the incumbent CM. It was my personal view then. Now that by-election has been announced, we have to think afresh. AICC will take the final call,” Chowdhury said on Monday.

The Election Commission announced on September 4 that the bypolls for Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies will be held on September 30 and counting of votes will be held on October 3. Bhabanipur has been the bastion of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who made a last-minute decision to contest the recent Assembly elections from Nandigram against her former protege Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee lost to Adhikari by a margin of 1,956 votes.

Adhikari, who had joined the BJP prior to the elections, hit out at the chief minister on Sunday over her defeat in Nandigram. Adhikari said, “Who told you (Mamata Banerjee) to come to Nandigram? Now, if the party asks me to contest, then what will happen? I defeated her by 1,956 votes.”