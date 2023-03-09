Ahead of rural polls, TMC launches door-to-door women outreach campaign

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the women’s wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched an outreach programme aimed at wooing women voters ahead of the panchayat elections in the state.

As part of the outreach programme, women leaders and workers of the party would visit go door-to-door and tell women members of the family about different welfare schemes launched by the Mamata Banerjee-led government for them.

“They will highlight how safe the women are in our state and inform them about women-centric government schemes like Kanyasree, Lakshmir Bhandar, Sobuj Sathi, Ruposree among others. On Wednesday, Trinamool’s women’s delegation reached 10,000 homes in 36 districts as part of the outreach programme,” State Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said at the launch event on Wednesday. State Industry Minister Shashi Panja and TMC MP Mala Roy also participated in the programme.

Under the new outreach programme, woman leaders of the party will greet people with “Hok Ananda Ananto, Didir kowoche surokkhito meyeder jibon bosonto”, which roughly translates into, “Let there be infinite happiness; under Mamata’s rule, women are safe and their lives happy”.

It is to be noted that earlier this year, the ruling party had launched ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’, another outreach programme to inform people about various welfare schemes launched by the TMC government.

On BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh’s purported remark, “Sangh will teach Hinduism during pregnancy”, Bhattacharya said, “I don’t know what science this is. We do not know whether the child in the womb will learn Hinduism or Islam, or become a Jain or a Christian. We have also conceived, respecting all religions is our teaching to the children. This is traditional education. Dilip Ghosh and other leaders of BJP will not understand this.”