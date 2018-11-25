Kolkata: Ahead of rath yatras BJP’s Dilip Ghosh compares TMC to dogs, snakes

Ahead of the BJP’s scheduled rath yatras, state party chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday compared the ruling Trinamool Congress to “ snakes and dogs” — the latest in a series of barbs the two parties have exchanged over the issue.

Addressing a public meeting in Midnapore town on Friday, Ghosh said the police always denies permission to the BJP to hold such rallies and meetings.

“Here, the BJP is always denied permission by the police to hold rallies and public meetings. I don’t know why they fear us so much. You must must know that when scared, snakes do bite. Even dogs also bite when they get scared of something. Similarly, TMC also bites when it gets scared of the BJP,” he said.

Explained Using strong language as a political strategy Despite criticism, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has continued to make provocative speeches, frequently using foul language. Some political observers believe speaking in a language that is easily understood by the people is key to reaching out to a large audience in a short time. “The BJP is making huge progress in West Bengal politics not only in terms of increasing its vote share but also in terms of expanding its party organisation. Delivering filmy dialogues helps a political leader reach out to the masses quickly. For a political party that is looking to win a larger number of seats in the state, the ability to communicate effectively is very important. It is a part of a leader’s effort to ensure that they remains connected with the masses,” said a political observer.

The BJP at present holding rallies and public meetings in a bid to gain momentum for its rath yatras. At such gatherings, Ghosh has been coming down heavily on the TMC on several issues. Earlier, he had threatened to “encounter” TMC workers who threaten and beat up their workers. On another occasion, he had vowed to send TMC workers to crematoriums.

Reacting to his remark, senior TMC leader and state Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said his party had never threatened to attack BJP workers. “When did our party targeted their workers? We only raise our voice when they speak in foul language against us. We don’t believe in attacking their workers,” he said.