Ahead of Lok Sabha polls: TMC, BJP look to strengthen workers at the grassroots level

With preparations underway for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress and BJP are rallying their grassroots-level workers to reach out to people and spread the word about their initiatives.

Advertising

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet local workers and leaders in Nadia on January 9. BJP national president Amit Shah is expected to meet booth-level leaders on January 16.

Mamata, who has been visiting districts since November, will hold an administrative review meeting and address town, block and Anchal sabhadipatis as well as local leaders. In addition to speaking to them about her government’s projects and initiatives, she is expected to rein in party infighting and enforce discipline.

“We have been asked to call block, town and Anchal sabhapatis to the Town Hall in Krishnanagar where our party chief will preside over a meeting. Our chief minister’s development initiatives will be our poll plank,” said Gourishankar Dutta, TMC’s Nadia unit president.

Advertising

Sources close to the CM said she wants to make it clear to party workers that the development initiatives should reach everyone.

“Mamata speaking to grassroots-level leaders will inspire them. She will explain the road map for development and what to do before the Lok Sabha polls. BJP is trying to fuel trouble in this district, which borders Bangladesh,” said a senior TMC leader.

Meanwhile, BJP is preparing for Shah’s visits. He is scheduled to visit Siliguri town on January 16 and Kolkata on January 24.

“Plans are being drawn out for Shah to meet booth-level leaders. Shah will speak to over 5,000 such leaders in the two days. We are planning a public meeting,” said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP chief.

BJP sources said Shah has made it clear that Bengal is a priority for the party, especially as Mamata has been pushing for an Opposition coalition of regional parties.