Ahead of CM’s two-day visit, TMC delegation leaves for Goa

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by MP Saugata Roy and leader Babul Supriyo left for Goa on Sunday ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to the coastal state later this week.

Before boarding the flight, Supriyo told reporters, “Didi [Banerjee] has given me responsibility, and that is why I am going to Goa. I am familiar with the state as I have done a lot of concerts there. But this time I am going on a political assignment. I have a feeling that

TMC will do very well in Goa. A lot of leaders have joined the party recently. Mamata Banerjee is also going there on October 28. So we are looking forward to this trip.”

Banerjee is scheduled to be in Goa on October 28 and 29. With the TMC deciding to contest the Goa Assembly polls next year, Banerjee’s visit is being seen as the beginning of the party’s election campaign in the state. The party’s strategist, Prashant Kishor, has been working with members of his Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) team to strengthen the TMC’s organisation there and help the party increase its footprint ahead of the state polls. On Friday, former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro was appointed the TMC’s national vice-president, almost a month after joining the party.

Since winning the West Bengal polls, the TMC has been working to expand its base in other states.