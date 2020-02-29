Ahead of Bengal civic elections, BJP to launch statewide drive — Aar Noi Annay

BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh. BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh.

The BJP on Friday announced a new statewide party movement, Aar Noi Annay (no more injustice), to highlight and protest against the “injustice caused to the people of West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch this movement on March 1, when he is scheduled to address a public meeting in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shahid Minar Ground.

Announcing the movement, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “We are launching a new campaign for West Bengal to address the injustice caused to the people by the Mamata Banerjee government. This movement will start ahead of the civic polls and continue till the 2021 Assembly polls. Through this we will hold meetings and rallies to highlight how the people of West Bengal were deprived and cheated by the state government. We plan to connect to five crore people through this drive, which will also provide them a platform to express their anger against the administration. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially launch this statewide programme on March 1.”

As part of this movement, the BJP will release a “chargesheet” against the TMC government listing out the “injustices meted out to people”.

The party will also distribute “Khob Patro” (grievance form) to people who will sign those forms expressing their girvances and anger against the state government. In addition, the people of the state will be able to share their problems with the BJP through missed call number, SMS, WhatsApp, website and social media.

According to a senior leader of the party, this drive will be pitted against the TMC’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ campaign, which was launched last year after the Lok Sabha polls to enable people to address their grievances directly to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.