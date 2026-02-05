Ahead of Bengal 2026 Assembly elections, TMC govt announces Rs 500 hike for Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries

After a further increase of Rs 500 per month, SC and ST women will get Rs 1,700, and other beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 every month under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataFeb 5, 2026 06:25 PM IST
Bengal MinistryMos (Finance) Chandrima Bhattacharya, CM Mamata Banerjee, and Amit Mitra (from left to right) during a press conference after Interim Budget presentation at West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Partha Paul)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bengal Minister of State (Finance) Chandrima Bhattacharya announced an increase of Rs 500 per month for beneficiaries of the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme during her ‘Vote on Account’ speech on Thursday.

Bhattacharya also declared a 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for state government employees. After this announcement, the DA gap between Union and state government employees would come down to 36 per cent.

People aged between 21 and 40 years, and having cleared the Madhyamik (Class 10 Board) examination, will get Rs 1,500 per month till getting employment or for five years, whichever is earlier, under the ‘Banglar Yuba Sathi’ scheme, announced Bhattacharya.

She also increased a hike in the wages of Asha and Anganwadi workers by Rs 1,000 per month. Anganwadi workers in the state will now get Rs 5,500 every month.

According to government sources, the state has spent Rs 74,000 crore in the first 50 months since the launch of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Till now, 2,20,25,342 women have benefited under Lakshmir Bhandar, including 29,45,972 Scheduled Caste (SC) women and 4,78,427 women from Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups.

The sources added that after the Rs 500 per month increase for beneficiaries, the total expenditure under the scheme will cross Rs 1 lakh crore in this financial year.

Before the 2021 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promised to give Rs 500 per month to every woman. After forming the government for the third time, she started Lakshmir Bhandar in September 2021. Initially, the state government was paying Rs 1,000 to SC and ST women, and Rs 500 to others.

Story continues below this ad

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the amount for SC and ST women was increased to Rs 1,200. Whereas, for other Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries, the amount was hiked to Rs 1,000.

After a further increase of Rs 500 per month, SC and ST women will now get Rs 1,700, and others will receive Rs 1,500 every month.

The Bengal Assembly elections are likely to be held in the next couple of months after the completion of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
World is confident of stability after India's trade deals with EU, US: PM Modi
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement