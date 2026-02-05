Ahead of Bengal 2026 Assembly elections, TMC govt announces Rs 500 hike for Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries

Mos (Finance) Chandrima Bhattacharya, CM Mamata Banerjee, and Amit Mitra (from left to right) during a press conference after Interim Budget presentation at West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Partha Paul)

Bengal Minister of State (Finance) Chandrima Bhattacharya announced an increase of Rs 500 per month for beneficiaries of the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme during her ‘Vote on Account’ speech on Thursday.

Bhattacharya also declared a 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for state government employees. After this announcement, the DA gap between Union and state government employees would come down to 36 per cent.

People aged between 21 and 40 years, and having cleared the Madhyamik (Class 10 Board) examination, will get Rs 1,500 per month till getting employment or for five years, whichever is earlier, under the ‘Banglar Yuba Sathi’ scheme, announced Bhattacharya.

She also increased a hike in the wages of Asha and Anganwadi workers by Rs 1,000 per month. Anganwadi workers in the state will now get Rs 5,500 every month.