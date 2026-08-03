Now, Agnimitra Paul warns BJP workers of expulsion over extortion charges

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul on Monday warned the BJP workers of expulsion from the party over extortion charges. Her remarks come days after state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya and Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh issued similar warnings, in what is seen as the BJP’s public campaign against alleged extortion by its own workers.

Warning that no guilty would be spared, Paul said strict action would be taken if any allegations of extortion are received against any BJP leaders or workers.

At the same time, she also took a dig at the Trinamool government for alleged cases of corruption, cut money and extortion during the previous regime — one of the BJP’s key poll campaign issues.

However, allegations of extortion have continued even after the change in government. Referring to the same, Paul said on Monday, “The issue of extortion will continue to exist. We have not washed everyone clean in a detergent or a washing machine… They are human beings of flesh and blood. Now they have come into government. Many think they can earn money this way. But our state president and chief minister have issued a stern warning against this.”

Agnimitra said that four helpline numbers have been started to redress the issues of corruption and irregularities. She said, “These helpline numbers have been provided against illegal toll tax, illegal syndicates, extortion, and liquor dens. People can call there to lodge complaints.”

However, the minister said that strict action would also be taken if anyone calls the helplines without cause. “You do not want to come forward, so you file a complaint by phone… But if you try to frame someone with your own agenda, your number will also be there. You too will be caught,” she warned.

Making the ruling party’s position clear on the issue of extortion, Paul reiterated, “On this matter, what our state president says is final. He has clearly said that if anyone does these things, they will be expelled from the party. A few people may already have been expelled. We do not make any deals over this. We will not say one thing in public and another in private, telling people to continue extortion and split it 70-30 per cent… we do not do that. We are not like the previous government. What we say, we do.”

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‘200 workers already suspended’

Warning the party workers against extortion, state party chief Samik had recently given them 15 days to stop corruption. In line with the BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh, too, had targeted a section of BJP MLAs, warning them against extorting money.

On Monday, Dilip said more than 200 workers have already been suspended over charges of extortion. “The culture of extortion will not go away so easily. However, the party is keeping watch. If anyone in the BJP engages in extortion, inform the police and the party. Ordinary people have the right to lodge complaints. We have suspended 200 to 250 people. The process is ongoing,” he said.

However, the BJP leaders declined to disclose the details of those suspended for extortion.

Repeated calls from The Indian Express to Shamik Bhattacharya and Agnimitra Paul went unanswered.