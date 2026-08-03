Now, Agnimitra Paul warns BJP workers of expulsion over extortion charges

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul on Monday warned the BJP workers of expulsion from the party over extortion charges. Her remarks come days after state BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya and Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh issued similar warnings, in what is seen as the BJP’s public campaign against alleged extortion by its own workers.
Warning that no guilty would be spared, Paul said strict action would be taken if any allegations of extortion are received against any BJP leaders or workers.
At the same time, she also took a dig at the Trinamool government for alleged cases of corruption, cut money and extortion during the previous regime — one of the BJP’s key poll campaign issues.
However, allegations of extortion have continued even after the change in government. Referring to the same, Paul said on Monday, “The issue of extortion will continue to exist. We have not washed everyone clean in a detergent or a washing machine… They are human beings of flesh and blood. Now they have come into government. Many think they can earn money this way. But our state president and chief minister have issued a stern warning against this.”
Agnimitra said that four helpline numbers have been started to redress the issues of corruption and irregularities. She said, “These helpline numbers have been provided against illegal toll tax, illegal syndicates, extortion, and liquor dens. People can call there to lodge complaints.”
However, the minister said that strict action would also be taken if anyone calls the helplines without cause. “You do not want to come forward, so you file a complaint by phone… But if you try to frame someone with your own agenda, your number will also be there. You too will be caught,” she warned.
Making the ruling party’s position clear on the issue of extortion, Paul reiterated, “On this matter, what our state president says is final. He has clearly said that if anyone does these things, they will be expelled from the party. A few people may already have been expelled. We do not make any deals over this. We will not say one thing in public and another in private, telling people to continue extortion and split it 70-30 per cent… we do not do that. We are not like the previous government. What we say, we do.”
Warning the party workers against extortion, state party chief Samik had recently given them 15 days to stop corruption. In line with the BJP chief, Dilip Ghosh, too, had targeted a section of BJP MLAs, warning them against extorting money.
On Monday, Dilip said more than 200 workers have already been suspended over charges of extortion. “The culture of extortion will not go away so easily. However, the party is keeping watch. If anyone in the BJP engages in extortion, inform the police and the party. Ordinary people have the right to lodge complaints. We have suspended 200 to 250 people. The process is ongoing,” he said.
However, the BJP leaders declined to disclose the details of those suspended for extortion.
Repeated calls from The Indian Express to Shamik Bhattacharya and Agnimitra Paul went unanswered.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More