BJP MLA’s convoy attacked in Asansol amid first phase of polls in West Bengal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The convoy of Agnimitra Paul, sitting MLA and BJP candidate in West Bengal’s Asansol South constituency, came under attack as voting was underway this afternoon. According to preliminary reports, stones were thrown at the convoy when it was passing through Rahmatnagar area in Asansol’s Burnpur. No injuries have been reported yet.
Visuals that have circulated on the Internet show a car with its rear windshield shattered.
A fashion-designer-turned-politician, Paul won the Asansol South seat in the 2021 state polls, when she defeated Trinamool’s Saayoni Ghosh, now a Lok Sabha MP. This time, she is up against Trinamool’s Tapas Banerjee, a former MLA.
Earlier today, Paul had spoken to the media after casting her vote. “We are sure the people of Bengal will vote for BJP. They are determined to remove TMC. This is a war to save Bengal,” she had said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram