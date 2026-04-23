BJP MLA’s convoy attacked in Asansol amid first phase of polls in West Bengal

BJP candidate from Asansol constituency, Agnimitra Paul, shows her ink-marked finger after casting a vote in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Asansol. (PTI Photo)

The convoy of Agnimitra Paul, sitting MLA and BJP candidate in West Bengal’s Asansol South constituency, came under attack as voting was underway this afternoon. According to preliminary reports, stones were thrown at the convoy when it was passing through Rahmatnagar area in Asansol’s Burnpur. No injuries have been reported yet.

Visuals that have circulated on the Internet show a car with its rear windshield shattered.

A fashion-designer-turned-politician, Paul won the Asansol South seat in the 2021 state polls, when she defeated Trinamool’s Saayoni Ghosh, now a Lok Sabha MP. This time, she is up against Trinamool’s Tapas Banerjee, a former MLA.