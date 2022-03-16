Against Babul as TMC candidate, clerics’ group tells Firhad Hakim

The chairman of Bengal Imams Association, Mohammad Yahiya, on Tuesday held a meeting with senior TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim making it clear that the clerics would continue to protest against the selection of former Union minister Babul Supriyo as the party’s candidate for Ballygunge Assembly bypoll.

Supriyo, who quit the BJP in September last year, was named the TMC candidate from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency which will vote on April 12.

The body of Muslim clerics on Sunday expressed their displeasure at the candidature of Supriyo who they claim was allegedly involved in inciting violence in Asansol in 2018.

After learning about their reservation against Supriyo, the senior TMC leader urged Mohammad Yahiya to sit for a meeting to discuss the issue.

“Today we made it very clear that we will continue to oppose the candidature of Babul Supriyo. He was directly involved in Asansol riots and has so far done nothing other than badmouthing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The TMC has a lot of leaders who could have been made candidates. We cannot accept a person like Babul Supriyo as a TMC candidate,” Yahiya told this newspaper.