After whitewash drive, ABVP paints ‘Free PoK’ slogans across Jadavpur University campus

The wall graffiti row at Jadavpur University took a fresh turn Saturday, with the ABVP painting slogans at several spots on the campus.
Some walls now carry the ‘Free PoK’ message, while others sport the demand for ‘Akhand Bharat’, among others.
Earlier this month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had issued a warning over wall writing at Jadavpur University, stating that slogans deemed anti-national would not be tolerated. Following the chief minister’s message, university authorities had erased all political graffiti from the walls.
Asked about the graffiti row, ABVP media-in-charge Ananta Barui said, “Wall writings supporting Free PoK, Akhand Bharat and Free Aksai Chin have been put up at Jadavpur University. This carries a very significant message in favour of nationalism and the nation. At a university where walls once carried ‘Free Palestine’ slogans, ‘Free PoK’ is now being written. ABVP’s activities are expanding at Jadavpur University and nationalist students are joining the organisation.”
Reacting to the ABVP’s wall writing, SFI leader Shubhajit Sarkar said, “That’s good. Everyone should be able to write what they believe in. The fact that we have brought the ABVP into the realm of academic debate is, in a way, our moral victory. There will be debates, and there will be political battles in the days ahead. But the walls should not be erased. We will write on our walls, and they will write on theirs.”
Previously, JU Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya had appealed to students to strike a balance between freedom of expression and national integrity, while urging them to use social media and other platforms for political debates instead of defacing university property.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
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Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
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