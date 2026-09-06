After whitewash drive, ABVP paints ‘Free PoK’ slogans across Jadavpur University campus

The wall graffiti row at Jadavpur University took a fresh turn Saturday, with the ABVP painting slogans at several spots on the campus.

Some walls now carry the ‘Free PoK’ message, while others sport the demand for ‘Akhand Bharat’, among others.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had issued a warning over wall writing at Jadavpur University, stating that slogans deemed anti-national would not be tolerated. Following the chief minister’s message, university authorities had erased all political graffiti from the walls.

Asked about the graffiti row, ABVP media-in-charge Ananta Barui said, “Wall writings supporting Free PoK, Akhand Bharat and Free Aksai Chin have been put up at Jadavpur University. This carries a very significant message in favour of nationalism and the nation. At a university where walls once carried ‘Free Palestine’ slogans, ‘Free PoK’ is now being written. ABVP’s activities are expanding at Jadavpur University and nationalist students are joining the organisation.”