After UCC, Bengal government planning laws against conversion, land sale: Suvendu Adhikari

After approving the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday signalled that his government’s next big political-legal moves would be to introduce an anti-religious conversion law and a law restricting land transactions.
Asked about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, that has seen several minority groups, especially Christian outfits, raise questions, Adhikari told reporters in Bankura, “The answer for this can be given by Hamim (suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Hamim Mondal), who was arrested from Purba Bardhaman. So many illegal establishments have been set up in the name of religious institutions … fundamentalists and radical groups are bringing foreign funds into the country.”
“Where we are sitting, in Bankura district, in Jangalmahal (Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram areas), there is a trend of religious conversion with the help of foreign funds and taking advantage of the poor economic conditions of people. We have experienced this. We have to stop this.”
“We have given land on the border (to the BSF). We have cancelled an illegal OBC list. We have cancelled stipends for imams and muezzins. No weapons came out this Muharram. We have protected respect for cows. After a few days, UCC will come. One nation, one law. One law for all … I have two jobs left. One, to bring a law against religious conversions and a law on the buying and selling of land. This work I will do,” said the CM.
He, however, did not clarify the law on the strictures on land transactions.
The West Bengal government has formed a nine-member high-level committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine a draft UCC law. The proposed legislation aims to establish common personal laws for marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships while exempting tribal communities.
Recently, the state police began a drive to remove loudspeakers from mosques and temples. A case has been filed against the move at the Calcutta High Court.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More