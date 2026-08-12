After UCC, Bengal government planning laws against conversion, land sale: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari leaves BJP office after meeting people during the 'Janta Darbar' programme, in Kolkata on Monday. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee also present. (ANI Photo)

After approving the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday signalled that his government’s next big political-legal moves would be to introduce an anti-religious conversion law and a law restricting land transactions.

Asked about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, that has seen several minority groups, especially Christian outfits, raise questions, Adhikari told reporters in Bankura, “The answer for this can be given by Hamim (suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Hamim Mondal), who was arrested from Purba Bardhaman. So many illegal establishments have been set up in the name of religious institutions … fundamentalists and radical groups are bringing foreign funds into the country.”