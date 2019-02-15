After trinamool MLA’s murder, Birbhum police review TMC leader’s security as ‘preventive move’

In the wake of the recent murder of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas in Nadia district, Birbhum superintendent of police Shyam Singh held a meeting with the local leaders on Tuesday to review their security.

“This is being done to ensure no such incident takes place in future. It’s a preventive measure. Police stations have been alerted. If they hear any complaints, which can lead to such incident, they must take action,” said a senior police officer.

The meeting was attended by MLA Suri Ashok Chattopadhyay and TMC’s district and block-level leaders. “Security personnel have been asked to stay on alert. Police officials also suggested us to monitor movements around us,” said Chattopadhyay.

Explained Security issue takes spotlight The security review in Birbhum could be the first of a series of such meetings that may be conducted in other districts as well. The focus will be the areas which has witnessed clashes between political parties in the past. Moreover, with the elections round the corner, security is of paramount importance. Majority of legislators and block-level leaders fear that the situation will become even worse as they suspect a rise in political violence in Bengal in future.

“Police and administration feel I need more protection so my security has been enhanced,” said Birbhum’s zilla parishad chairperson Vikas Roychoudhury.

The BJP, on the other hand, criticised the move. “If they are so scared of their own life, how will they be able to protect the people? It’s just wastage of manpower,” said a BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

Satyajit Biswas, a first-time Trinamool Congress MLA from Krishnaganj in Nadia district, was shot dead from point blank range during a Saraswati Puja programme on Saturday night.

While the TMC has accused the BJP of the murder, BJP claimed it was a fallout of a TMC infighting.