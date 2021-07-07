After Suvendu Adhikari spars with treasury bench, BJP stages walkout

Suvendu Adhikari said, "I raised the issue of CM losing Nandigram (seat). The Speaker said the matter is sub-judice. I said then why I should stay here (In the House)?" (File)

BJP LEGISLATORS and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the Assembly session on Tuesday following an argument with the treasury bench. On Friday too, the BJP had walked out after pointing out that there was no mention of post-poll violence in the Governor’s speech. Tuesday’s walkout came after an exchange of words between the treasury bench and Adhikari.

In his speech, Suvendu Adhikari thanked people of Nandigram for having elected him and defeating Chief Minister Mamara Banerjee in the recent Assemby polls. However, Speaker Biman Banerjee interrupted him and said the matter is sub-judice and cannot be mentioned in the Assembly. When Adhikari protested, the MLAs of the treasury bench raised objections, after which the BJP MLAs left the House in protest.

Addressing a press conference later, Adhikari said, “I said that three important things happened in these elections. Firstly, for the first time BJP has become the main opposition party with 77 MLAs. Secondly, there is no Congress or Left Front MLA now, and thirdly, Mamata Banerjee lost the election yet she is the Chief Minister of the state.”

He said, “I raised the issue of CM losing Nandigram (seat). The Speaker said the matter is sub-judice. I said then why I should stay here (In the House)?”

This is the first Assembly Session after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won the elections and retained power in the state. The session began on a stormy note on July 2 after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to cut short his inaugural speech amid ruckus by opposition BJP MLAs who objected after finding “no mention” of post-poll violence in the address.

Adhikari said, “We moved an adjournment motion against the post-poll violence but that was rejected. Yet we stayed inside the House. The ruling party MLAs were taunting us yet we decided to respect democracy and stay but if we cannot say anything, what is the use of staying inside the House.”

He added, “In the post-poll violence in Bengal, 45 BJP supporters have been killed, numerous women have been raped while thousands of people were forced to leave their houses. We have come here to speak about the people and if we can’t do that, we will not stay. Everyone has now seen the language-terrorism and muscle power of Trinamool Congress.”