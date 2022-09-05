scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

After success of Duare Sarkar Scheme: All DBT schemes to be under one portal

Will ease process of availing benefits, curb corruption

Duare Sarkar scheme helped to enroll beneficiaries. (File Photo)

To ensure that benefits of the state government’s schemes are availed by people without any hassle, the TMC government has decided to bring all the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-based beneficiary schemes under a single portal.

“For better management of all Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-based beneficiary schemes being implemented by the Government of West Bengal, the state Finance Department for some time has been considering development of a unified direct beneficiary portal. This will facilitate the citizens to avail services of all the DBT schemes, from registration to disbursement from one single portal,” the government said.

At present, only few pension-related DBT schemes are accessed through the Jai Bangla portal.

“Panchayat elections are near. Before that, the government wants to ensure that people take benefit of the schemes of the state government. If all the schemes can be accessed through a single portal, then people will be benefited because they can apply for all the schemes through only one portal,” a senior official of the state Finance Department told The Indian Express.

“The Duare Sarkar scheme launched by the government earlier ensured that the scheme benefit reaches the end users. This one umbrella portal will ease the process further,” the official added.

“It will also decrease corruption because people will apply directly for the schemes, bypassing local officials and political persons, thereby reducing chances of bribery,” the official said.

To manage the portal, the government has constituted a special cell, which will look over the development, maintenance and monitoring of all the DBT-based schemes. Sudip Kumar Sinha, LAS, Secretary (Finance Department); Amit Kumar Mondal, Special Secretary (Finance Department); Swarnadip Chanda, AO & EO, Assistant Secretary (Finance Department); and Amrita Singh, OSD (Finance Department) are the members of the special cell, the government said.

The special cell will supervise the creation and maintenance of the unified state DBT portal and also provide necessary advisory for successful implementation of the beneficiary schemes. The cell will periodically also review the status and progress of the development of the portal, including accommodation of new beneficiary schemes in the portal, the government added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:22:56 am
