After students protest, Presidency revokes new exam, promotion rules

Students during a protest on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Students during a protest on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Following protests by a section of the students, Presidency University authorities Monday decided to revise its new examination and promotion rules. After implementation of the new rule, around 300 university students were told to take re-admission after they failed to meet certain criteria.

According to the new rule, the existing students of the university needed 75 per cent attendance for promotion and failing to do so they would have to take re-admission. Moreover, if any student failed to clear two of their papers then they would have to follow the same process. As the new rule was implemented this year, about 300 students were asked to take re-admission which is about 10 per cent of the total students studying at the university.

A university official said, “We have decided to revoke this new rule and not to ask the students to take re-admission.”

“The authorities informed us that they have decided to revoke the new rule,” said Arindam Dolai, general secretary of Presidency University students union.

