After SSKM trauma centre vandalised, 5 held; CM apologises, says police at fault

The trauma centre of government-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata was vandalised and two junior doctors were assaulted allegedly by the family members and relatives of a youth who died while undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility, police said on Monday. Five people have been arrested in this connection, officials said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to the medical staff who were allegedly assaulted, saying the state administration will ensure the safety of junior doctors who frequently face such attacks on night duty.

The patient was admitted to the trauma centre after getting seriously injured in a road accident.

It is learnt that the patient’s relatives had a heated exchange with the doctors on duty at the trauma centre while getting the death certificate issued. They allegedly thrashed two doctors and vandalised X-ray machines and furniture at the centre. After receiving information, personnel from the Bhabanipur police station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Junior doctors expressed anger over the incident and demanded strong action against those involved in vandalism and assault.

Following the incident, CM Banerjee spoke to the hospital superintendent. “I called up the superintendent and apologised to the doctors concerned. There were only two junior doctors at the time of the incident. I have got this trauma centre in place after spending so much money. They manhandled and heckled junior doctors. Senior doctors were not there,” Banerjee said at the Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi for the G20 meeting on Monday morning.

The CM questioned as why the police reached the spot only on being informed about the vandalism even as the hospital has a permanent police post. “I told police as why did they leave after the body was taken. I told them that they are supposed to have a permanent post there. There is negligence on their part too. Our government will provide full protection to junior doctors. I feel that at night senior doctors should also be on duty,” Banerjee added.