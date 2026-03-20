After son, Arjun Singh gets BJP nod to contest: ‘Will win all 7 seats in Barrackpore’

Arjun Singh, known for his aggressive campaigning style, was even more blunt about the party’s prospects. Despite losing the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat to TMC’s Partha Bhowmick by roughly in 2024, Arjun remained undeterred.

As the BJP released its second list on Thursday, it became clear that the party is aiming to consolidate its influence in the industrial belt of Barrackpore by banking on former MP Arjun Singh’s clout in the area. After announcing the candidature of his son, Pawan Singh, for Bhatpara in the first list, the BJP on Thursday announced to field Arjun Singh from Noapara. Both the Assembly seats fall in the North 24 Parganas district.

“It is a good opportunity. We are fourth-generation political families… My father has immense popularity in this belt. While his short-term return to the TMC slightly impacted his image, he still secured four lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, losing by 70,000 amid rigging,” Pawan told The Indian Express.