After son, Arjun Singh gets BJP nod to contest: ‘Will win all 7 seats in Barrackpore’

Pawan Singh to contest from Bhatpara again, father from Noapara

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMar 20, 2026 06:30 AM IST
Pawan Singh, Arjun Singh, Arjun Singh gets BJP nod to contest, Arjun Singh gets BJP nod to contest West Bengal Assembly elections, West Bengal Assembly polls, Indian express news, current affairsArjun Singh, known for his aggressive campaigning style, was even more blunt about the party’s prospects. Despite losing the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat to TMC’s Partha Bhowmick by roughly in 2024, Arjun remained undeterred.
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As the BJP released its second list on Thursday, it became clear that the party is aiming to consolidate its influence in the industrial belt of Barrackpore by banking on former MP Arjun Singh’s clout in the area. After announcing the candidature of his son, Pawan Singh, for Bhatpara in the first list, the BJP on Thursday announced to field Arjun Singh from Noapara. Both the Assembly seats fall in the North 24 Parganas district.

“It is a good opportunity. We are fourth-generation political families… My father has immense popularity in this belt. While his short-term return to the TMC slightly impacted his image, he still secured four lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, losing by 70,000 amid rigging,” Pawan told The Indian Express.

Pawan expressed confidence that after the “weeding of dead voters” following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), both he and his father would emerge victorious. He had defeated veteran TMC leader Madan Mitra from Bhatpara five years ago. This time, TMC has fielded Amit Gupta against Pawan Singh.

Arjun Singh, known for his aggressive campaigning style, was even more blunt about the party’s prospects. Despite losing the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat to TMC’s Partha Bhowmick by roughly in 2024, Arjun remained undeterred.

“My opponent in Naopara has already lost the fight…. I can proudly say that all seven Assembly segments in Barrackpore will go to the BJP this time,” Arjun Singh asserted, referring to his extensive personal influence across the region, including Bijpur, Jagaddal, and Naihati Assembly seats.

Earlier, TMC had named Trinankur Bhattacharya as its candidate from Naopara.

 

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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