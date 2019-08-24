After school found serving rice & salt, Bengal govt fixes midday meal menu

The state government has issued a circular to all the district administrations with a fixed menu for midday meals in state-run schools. The move comes days after a school in Hooghly was found offering only boiled rice and salt to the students.

According to the circular issued on Thursday, the government has asked the district administrations to strictly implement the midday meal weekly menu as prescribed by it.

As per the menu, the students will get rice, dal, potato and vegetable curry and chutney on Monday; rice, dal, egg or fish curry and chutney on Tuesday; rice, dal and mixed vegetable on Wednesday; rice, fish or egg curry and vegetable on Thursday; rice, dal and potato curry on Friday and rice, dal, soya and potato curry on Saturday.

The state government also directed the district administrations to monitor and supervise the entire process so that the midday meal scheme menu is properly implemented.

On August 19, BJP MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, during a surprise visit to Balika Bani Mandir in Chinsurah’s Ghatakpara found that only boiled rice and salt were being served to 400 students as a part of the midday meal scheme.

On August 20, officials of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the school to inspect the situation.

Meanwhile, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had described the incident as unfortunate and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

“A departmental probe has been ordered as we believe in zero tolerance in such cases where small children are affected. We will take stern action against the guilty,” he had said.