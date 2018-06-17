After rotten meat, municipal officials focus on next threat — waxed apples

Waxed apples, a threat in Kolkata. (Representational) Waxed apples, a threat in Kolkata. (Representational)

After tackling the sale of rotten meat, the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have been conducting raids to shut down the sale of red apples coated with wax to make them “look glossy”.

Recently, people in Dum Dum area discovered that apples on sale were being made to look extra glossy and informed municipal authorities. Upon checking, officials found that the apples were being coated with petropon paraffin (a wax used to polish shoes and cars). Since then, officials of different municipal authorities have been conducting raids to prevent people from selling such coated produce. On Friday, a BMC team conducted raids at Baisakhi market and seized several crates of apples.

“These are polished and coated apples, we have collected samples. This is punishable under law. We will discuss it with police and proper action will be taken,” said Pranay Roy MIC (Health), BMC. Officials suspect that such apples are being sold in other areas of Kolkata too. Police sources said most fruits are brought to local markets from Mechua Bazar, a wholesale fruit market.

The KMC had also recently held a meeting with food safety officials and senior officials of the enforcement branch. “We have collected samples of apples from a market at Paikpara in northern part of the city. Prima facie, we have found wax coating. We will have to find out the source from where these apples are being procured,” said Atin Ghosh, member, MIC (Health).

Police had also raided some stores and detained two shopkeepers from Sinthi More for allegedly selling wax-coated apples. “Consuming such coated fruits or vegetables can affect our digestive system, and if consumed over a long period of time, it can also lead to other issues like ulcers and/or infection,” said Arindam Dasgupta, a general physician.

