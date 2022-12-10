scorecardresearch
After road accident, actors Jeetu and Nabnita accuse police of ‘non-cooperation’

They claimed that police refused to take their complaint initially and an FIR was registered nearly four hours after lodging a complaint and that they were made to sit in the police station for several hours.

Jeetu Kamal and his wife Nabnita Das met with an accident on Thursday night.
Well-known Bengali actor couple Jeetu Kamal and Nabnita Das have accused police of non-cooperation after they met with an accident on their way to Sodepur from Birati Kolkata on Thursday night.

Police have arrested four people in this connection.

The actors’ car allegedly rammed into a goods carrier vehicle and an argument ensued between the drivers of the two vehicles, said police. Jeetu’s driver, in a fit of rage, broke the windshield of the good carrier, said police, adding that a counter FIR has also been registered against Jeetu and his driver.

“The goods carrier driver, Shivashis Das, was arrested on Thursday night, while three of his accomplices, who were present on the spot, were arrested on Friday, said police. A departmental investigation has also been initiated against police personnel who have been accused of non-cooperation,” said a senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

